Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 15 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Tuesday carried out a raid at the residence of former Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas in Jaipur's Civil Lines area.

Khachariyawas held the Transport portfolio in the previous Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.

Reacting to the ED raid at his residence, the Congress leader said he is cooperating with the investigation and has nothing to hide.

"Today, they have come here to conduct searches and raids; they can do it. I am going to cooperate with them. ED is doing its work, and I will do my work. I believe the BJP should not do politics using the ED. Pratap Singh Khachariyawas is not scared of anyone. I was not given any notice from the ED. ED conducted raids here directly," Pratap Khachariyawas said.

Although the reason behind this raid has not been revealed yet, this has caused a stir in Jaipur. As soon as the information on the ED's action was received, Pratap Singh's supporters reached his residence and started raising slogans against the central government.

Further, Khachariyawas stressed that he is not afraid of anyone.

"Officials are not at fault; they have to work as per the directions of the government. According to the Constitution, they have the right to conduct searches, and we will fully cooperate with them. They can search everything because we are not afraid of anyone. Whoever speaks against them (BJP), ED is sent to their house," he said.

The former Minister also issued a veiled threat to the BJP, claiming that when the Congress comes to power, they could do the same with leaders of the BJP

"Governments keep changing, and time will change. Imagine what will happen to the BJP when Rahul Gandhi comes to power. You (BJP) have started these proceedings; we will also do the same against the people of BJP. They can do as many searches as they want; we are not scared. We will cooperate with the officers..." the Congress leader said. (ANI)

