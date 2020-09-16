New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended greetings to the people of Papua New Guinea and Mexico on their Independence Day.

Jaishankar said he is confident that India's ties with the two countries will further strengthen.

"Warm greetings to my colleague FM @m_ebrard and the Government and people of Mexico on their Independence Day. Confident that our Privileged Partnership will continue to be strengthened as we celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations and enter the UNSC together next year," the external affairs minister said in a tweet.

"Congratulate FM Patrick Pruaitch and the Government and people of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea on the occasion of their 45th Independence Day," he said in another tweet.

