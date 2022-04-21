New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday hosted a US Congressional delegation and exchanged views on the crisis in Ukraine, the situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral ties.

The visiting delegation was headed by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

"Hosted a US Congressional Delegation led by @SenGillibrand. Detailed exchange of views on Ukraine, Afghanistan, South Asia and our bilateral cooperation. Apprised them of various dimensions of India's development and progress," Jaishankar tweeted.

The visit by the US Congressional delegation to India came days after the two countries held the fourth edition of the '2+2' foreign and defence ministerial dialogue in Washington.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar held the '2+2' dialogue with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony J Blinken on April 11.

Ahead of the dialogue on that day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden held a virtual meeting during which the crisis in Ukraine figured prominently.

