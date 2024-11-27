Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], November 27 (ANI): Jalandhar Police on Wednesday apprehended two associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang after a hot chase and a shootout in Jalandhar.

According to officials, the police opened fire on the Bishnoi's associates in retaliation after the suspects fired at them during the chase.

The individuals who have been arrested are facing several charges, which include serious offences such as extortion and murder.

They are also implicated in violations of the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

During the operation, law enforcement officials recovered three firearms along with a significant number of cartridges, underscoring the severity of the situation and the potential threat posed by these individuals.

Earlier, on Tuesday, four people belonging to the Bishnoi gang were arrested by Jaipur police after information was received about them following the social media handles affiliated with notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara.

Jaipur police said that the four people were following social media accounts affiliated with gangsters Bishnoi and Godara, and were contacted through social media. They also got multiple illegal weapons from Madhya Pradesh and were going to carry out the orders at the behest of someone allegedly affiliated with the gang.

The police acted on the information from Jaipur's Commissionerate Special Team (CST).

"We got an input from CST, that a social media activity of a man is suspicious. Upon investigation, it was revealed that he used to follow the handles of Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara gangs. He got in touch with them (four arrested) and on their instructions, he brought some weapons from MP. They were going to carry out some incident at his behest," said Jaipur Assistant Commissioner of Police Anoop Singh.

According to ACP Singh, the people were doing some courier work for the gang and were arrested before they could get orders for doing further illegal activities. (ANI)

