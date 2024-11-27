Bhubaneshwar, November 27: The Mohan Charan Majhi-led Odisha government recently released the third phase of the first instalment under the Subhadra Yojana. As per reports, the state government transferred INR 5,000 each to over 20 lakh women. The Subhadra Yojana initiative aims to empower women with direct financial support. Notably, it is the largest women-centric scheme in Odisha and is likely to benefit over one crore women of the state.

Under the Subhadra Yojana scheme, eligible women beneficiaries between the age of 21 to 60 will receive INR 50,000 over a period of five years from 2024-25 to 2028-29. As per reports, the third phase of the first instalment was released during a public event in Odisha's Sundargarh. During the event, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi announced said that more than INR 1,000 crore has been transferred under the Subhadra Yojana so far. Subhadra Yojana: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Announces SOP for Scheme, 1 Crore Women To Get INR 10,000 Annually.

Subhadra Is Helping Women Turn Their Dreams and Aspirations Into Reality

While the third phase of the first instalment has been released, lets find out how to check the Subhadra Yojana beneficiary status.

Steps To Check Subhadra Yojana Beneficiary Status

First step: Visit the official website of Subhadra Yojana at subhadra.odisha.gov.in

Visit the official website of Subhadra Yojana at subhadra.odisha.gov.in Second step: On the homepage, click on the "Beneficiary List" option

On the homepage, click on the "Beneficiary List" option Third step: Select your district, tehsil, gram panchayat/ward

Select your district, tehsil, gram panchayat/ward Fourth step: Now search for your name in the list of approved beneficiaries.

It must be noted that only those women whose name appears on the beneficiaries list will get the instalment credited into their bank account via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The Subhadra Yojana scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in Bhubaneswar on September 17. Over 25 lakh women beneficiaries had received INR 5,000 in their bank accounts in the first phase. Odisha Government Issues Toll-Free Number To Help Beneficiaries of Subhadra Yojana for Welfare of Women.

Here's the direct link to check Subhadra Yojana beneficiary status. The second phase' first instalment of INR 5,000 was released on October 9 and benefitted over 35 lakh women of Odisha. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said that the remaining beneficiaries will receive the money in the fourth phase in December. Beneficiaries of Subhadra Yojan will receive INR 10,000 annually in two equal instalments.

