New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has revoked the suspension of at least 10 students who were penalised for allegedly participating in protests on campus.

However, the students have been asked to sign a "bond of good conduct" within seven working days of receiving the revocation letter. This move follows a Delhi High Court order staying the university's suspension action.

Last month, JMI had suspended 17 students for participating in protests against disciplinary action taken against two PhD scholars who allegedly organized “Jamia Resistance Day” on December 15, 2024. This annual event commemorates the beginning of the 2019 protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The students were also protesting the university's ban on campus demonstrations. Following their police detention, which ended an indefinite sit-in protest inside the campus, the university suspended them on charges of alleged vandalism and unauthorized agitation.

The JMI administration has not made any official comments regarding the matter or the revocation of the suspension of the remaining seven students.

Meanwhile, several students have voiced their opposition to signing the undertaking. Speaking to PTI, AISA-affiliated students Saurabh and Sonakshi stated, “We will not sign any bond of good conduct and will seek legal help if necessary.”

While 10 students have now been allowed to resume classes, students claim that only one of the seven who petitioned the Delhi High Court against the suspension has received a revocation letter.

Additionally, two students have been asked to pay fines of Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 as part of disciplinary action.

A letter issued by the JMI Chief Proctor's Office to one of the students reads, “After reconsidering the recommendation of the Discipline Committee held on February 2, the Competent Authority, JMI, under the power vested in him as per statute 31 of the JMI Act, has decided to revoke the Suspension Order dated February 12, with a Rs 5,000 fine to be paid within a month from the receipt of this letter.”

The letter further instructs the student to resume academic activities while adhering to university rules by submitting the “Bond of Good Conduct” within seven working days.

The disciplinary committees, which met on February 25 and March 4, recommended revoking the suspensions after the Delhi High Court intervened on March 4 and stayed the university's decision.

A controversy also erupted when a list of suspended students-- along with their phone numbers and addresses -- was reportedly pasted at the entrance of the university. Students alleged that the administration was behind the move, a claim the university denied. However, the list was later removed.

Seven of the suspended students challenged the university's decision in the Delhi High Court. The court, while hearing their plea, stayed the suspension order on March 4 and directed the university to set up a committee to resolve the issue.

