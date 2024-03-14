By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Jamia Millia Islamia has created three new departments including the Department of Medical Sciences, taking the number of departments at the university to 48.

The new departments are --the Department of Law under the Faculty of Law; --the Department of Dental Sciences; and the Department of Medical Sciences.

The Jamia officials said that no new courses will be announced under these departments .

Speaking to ANI, Jamia Registrar Nazim Jafri on Thursday said that law courses, dental courses and medical sciences are already there at the university, but there were no departments for them.

"We already have faculty but there were no departments. So we have created new departments. This is for streamlining the courses and departments. We made amendments to the statute," Jafri said.

As per the official order dated March 13, the university said, "...President of India in her capacity as the Visitor of Jamia Millia Islamia, has been pleased to accord her kind assent for amendments/additions to the existing Statute 20 for the creation of three new Departments..."

There are 48 departments in the university and 11 faculties.

Each department consists of the following members, teachers of the Department; persons conducting research in the Department: Dean of the Faculty or Deans of the Faculties, Honorary Professors, (if any attached to the Department); and members of the department

The department also has a Head of the Department who shall be appointed based on statues of the university. (ANI)

