New Delhi, March 14: A 19-year-old’s sudden decision to disappear sparked an extensive 18-hour search by the police at New Delhi Railway Station. The teenager, identified as Suraj, went missing from the station, leading his elder brother to receive a ransom message demanding Rs 5,000 for his release.

TOI reported that the police were alerted by Vimlesh Shah, who reported that he, along with Suraj and another friend named Golu, had arrived at the station from Bihar on March 11, en route to Leh. Suraj excused himself to use the restroom and did not return. Despite searching for six to seven hours, Shah and Golu were unable to locate him. Kolkata Shocker: Businessman Murdered, Body Shoved Into Gunny Bag and Dumped in Sealed Chamber; Two Arrested.

Several hours after Suraj’s disappearance, his brother Ajit received a ransom message from Suraj’s mobile number. Instead of immediately reporting to the police, Shah posted about the ransom message on ‘X’ and tagged Delhi Police. The information was promptly forwarded by Delhi Police’s Social Media Cell to the Government Railway Police (GRP), who initiated an investigation. Extra Sambar Denied for Idli, Father-Son Duo Beats Hotel Supervisor to Death in Tamil Nadu's Pammal; Arrested.

After analysing the IP address of the sender, the police traced Suraj to Kesho Pur in the Sabzi Mandi area. During the investigation, Suraj revealed that he had planned to run away after hearing Shah and Golu discuss the freezing weather conditions in Leh. He had used the restroom as an excuse to leave the station quietly and then started sending ransom messages to his elder brother, pretending to have been kidnapped.

