New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Professor SM Akhtar, Head, Faculty of Architecture, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has been appointed as the consultant architect for the mosque to be built in Ayodhya's Dhannipur village by the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) trust.

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board had created the IICF, a 15-member trust, for building a mosque and other facilities on the land allotted in Ayodhya by the Uttar Pradesh Government on the Supreme Court's instructions.

Also Read | Devotees Should Not Rub Shivalingam at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Says Supreme Court.

In the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid land case, the Supreme Court had, on November 9 last year, directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the same.

The apex court had further directed the government to allocate an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque to the Sunni Waqf Board.

Also Read | Delhi Records 24% Rise in Dengue, Malaria And Chikungunya Cases in 7 Days.

In February, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board accepted the five acres of land provided for construction of the mosque in Ayodhya.

Apart from this, the Trust will also construct a charitable hospital, public library and a centre showcasing the heritage of Indo-Islamic civilisation which will also serve as a research and study centre for the same, according to a press release by the Board. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)