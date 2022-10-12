New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) A delegation of prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind met the special commissioner of police, law and order, here and demanded strict action over the alleged hate speeches by BJP MP Parvesh Verma and BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar.

Led by Jamiat general secretary Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, the group met Dependra Pathak at the Delhi Police headquarters here and submitted a letter of a memorandum signed by the Muslim organisation's chief Maulana Mahmood Madani about the hate speeches.

Several purported videos of inflammatory speeches made at the 'Virat Hindu Sabha' have surfaced online.

An FIR was filed against the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other organisers of the Sunday event in Delhi where certain speakers, including the two BJP lawmakers, allegedly delivered hate speeches. The case was filed for allegedly holding the event without permission.

In a statement, the Jamiat said the memorandum demanded strict action against all those who were involved in organising this meeting and also those who gave inflammatory speeches.

"As responsible and peace-loving citizens, we request you to kindly take serious note of the event and also direct the concerned officials to take stringent action not only against the event organiser but also against all the persons who gave inflammatory remarks against Muslims so that such hate-mongers get exemplary punishment," the memorandum said.

The delegation urged the senior officer to make sure that the FIR is registered in the names of the culprits.

"Whatever action has been taken so far is not satisfactory. It is also an issue of citizens' trust in law and order in the country. If a particular community is targeted in the capital of the country and if it is announced to boycott the entire community, it will have an impact at the international level as well," the Jamiat said.

"These recurring threats reminded us of the horrendous communal riots that took place two years back in Northeast Delhi. The local Muslim community is under a sense of fear and feeling threatened aftermath of such an open call," it said.

The officer said the probe is already initiated in this regard and police are collecting pieces of evidence, particularly video clips, and looking into the matter, according to the Jamiat statement.

