New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is going to hold a three-day plenary session in Delhi starting from Friday.

More than one lakh people from all over the country, including 15,000 Ulemas, are expected to participate in the convention being held at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

Also Read | The Court of Add’l Dist Judge-I Prafull Kamal Allowed Hindu Litigants to Appeal in … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

According to Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Uniform Civil Code, religious freedom and Muslim personal law and autonomy of madrassas are among some issues that will be discussed in the convention. Further, a proposal can be brought to provide reservation for socio-economically backward Muslims.

In the 34th session of Jamiat, the steps being taken to strengthen religious brotherhood and initiatives to prevent hate campaigns will also be discussed.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Hindu Litigants Get Permission to Appeal for Survey of Teele Wali Masjid in Lucknow.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is a century-old organization and works for the protection of the civil, religious, cultural and educational rights of Muslims. Jamiat claims to be the largest organization of Muslims and socio-political and religious issues of Muslims remain on its agenda.

The Jamiat believes in the Deobandi ideology of Islam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)