Jammu, May 26 (PTI) The Jammu administration has launched special drives at 32 locations in the district to scale-up vaccination against Covid, an official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg also said that the district administration is making constant efforts in providing all kinds of services and facilities to people affected by the coronavirus.

"The district administration has scaled up vaccination and launched special drives at 32 locations in Jammu district with key emphasis on speedy vaccination of the entire population," he said.

During a visit to inspect the vaccination drives at the Women's College Gandhi Nagar, Super Speciality Hospital and Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex, the deputy commissioner told reporters about the measures being taken by the administration to curb Covid-19 cases.

Garg said that in order to tackle the challenges mounted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the administration has laid key emphasis on vaccination of people.

He informed that a special vaccination drive has been started at 32 different locations to vaccinate priority groups including shopkeepers, journalists, lawyers, widows, orphans, and people associated with the tourism sector.

Listing the measures taken to provide relief to weaker sections amid Covid restrictions, he said the social welfare department, labour department and FCS&CA department are putting in extra efforts to provide pensions, rations and financial aid to construction works.

Garg said that administration is trying to inoculate maximum people under this accelerated special vaccination drive for 18-44 age group.

He appealed to the people to use helpline numbers for any kind of assistance regarding Covid.

The deputy commissioner cautioned that despite decreasing trend in positive cases in the district, people should not lower their guard and adhere to SOPs.

He said that the administration is dealing with the situation as per recommended guidelines and urged all stakeholders to play active role in combating the deadly disease.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)