Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 6 (ANI): Before the year 2019, state subjects in Jammu and Kashmir had to go around offices for weeks to get copies of Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) category and income ceritificates or land papers. In addition to this, people had to pay bribes.

After August 5, 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, several administrative reforms have been brought in the state, which has greatly benefited the common man. In order to make the Union Territory free from corruption, information technology has been brought in to bring about transparency and accountability, thanks to which 675 services are being provided online.

Also Read | Goa Road Accident: Speeding Mercedes SUV Rams Into Multiple Vehicles on Banastari Bridge in Ponda; Three Killed.

Income certificates, character certificates, RBA certificates, other categories certificates, disability certificates are now available online. The creation of date of birth and death certificates, domicile certificates, passports, ration cards is also available online. This means that for these services one does not need to go to government offices, nor visit anyone. They have to fill up the required documents online and apply from home.

Previously, the forms for jobs had to be submitted in queues in offices, now they can be filled online at home and money can also be deducted from the bank account.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Membership: TMC MP Mahua Moitra Demands Immediate Restoration of Congress Leader's Membership.

The benefits of various schemes are also now directly transferred to the beneficiary’s account through the BEAMS system, for which earlier people had to stand in queues outside the bank.

One can know the complete information about one's land like Khasra number, Khata number, Khyot number from the comforts of their home through the Aap Zamin Aap Nisari online portal.

The tendering system has been made online which has brought upon a lot of transparency. All financial transactions and matters are settled through BEAMS.

Hardly any G2C services were online before 2019 and now the number has increased to 675 in less than two years. The Union Territory has made phenomenal progress in terms of number of projects completed.

From 35 online services in 2019, the number has now reached 675. Public feedback on the Rapid Assessment System (RAS) is quite encouraging as 86 per cent of it is positive. About four million messages have been sent to the public for their feedback and more than one crore visits have been made till date on the portal which provides insight into people’s land records.

A local man named Nazir Ahmad of Guntriyan Shahpur, a remote border village of Poonch district, while talking to Malap News Network, said, "After working under the MNREGA scheme, one does not have to go round the offices for several months, the salary amount comes directly to the bank account."

“I also got a house under Indira Awas Yojana Grameen and its instalments also came directly to the account and when the money comes, a message also comes with it, from which they can withdraw whenever they want,” he said. Apart from this, after every two months, Rs 2000 is credited to the account under Kisan Scheme, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)