Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 12 (ANI): The Indian Army has rescued a pangolin found at the Line of Control (LoC) post of the Gigrial Battalion in Akhnoor. The army later handed it over to the staff from the Wildlife Department.

The pangolin, a species protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, is listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List. Schedule I provides the highest level of legal protection, with offences under it attracting stringent penalties.

The Indian pangolin, also known as the thick-tailed pangolin or scaly anteater, is a nocturnal, solitary, slow-moving mammal that primarily feeds on ants and termites.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a team from the wildlife control rooms of Rajouri and Nowshera jointly rescued a sub-adult female leopard from Simbal village. The leopard was spotted sitting near a maize field, just a few metres from a residential area. (ANI)

