Jammu, Dec 8 (PTI) The Jammu wing of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association has elected a new body with its president Nirmal Kotwal pledging to improve the bench-bar relation and restore lawyers' dignity.

The election for the posts of office bearers of the bar association was held at the high court complex here on Saturday and the results were declared shortly after midnight.

While advocate Kotwal has been elected as the new president of JKHCBA-Jammu for a two-year term, advocate Baldev Singh was elected to the post of vice president. Advocates Pardeep Majotra, Anshu Mahajan and Rahul Aggarwal have been elected as general secretary, joint secretary and cashier.

"Our priority will be to restore the dignity, respect and glory of lawyers besides improving the bench-bar relation,” Kotwal, who defeated former bar president and BJP leader Abhniv Sharma and three other contestants, told PTI.

Kotwal secured 1,031 votes against his nearest rival Sharma's 446 votes, to become the new president replacing Vikram Sharma who had completed his term.

He said the measures for the welfare of the lawyers will be given a major thrust and all their demands would be highlighted properly with the concerned authorities for their redressal.

“There are many issues like the demand for the construction of multi-storey buildings, housing colonies for lawyers, construction of new bar rooms for women and private clerks working with lawyers for decades together,” he said.

Kotwal thanked the lawyers for reposing faith in him and said his team would utilise its good offices to try to further strengthen the brotherhood between the two regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

The bar vice president said the new body would continue the tradition of fighting for people's interests.

"Jammu Bar has always remained at the forefront when it comes to seeking the rights of the people. They will not find us lacking on this front,” Singh said.

