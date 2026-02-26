Shares of NVIDIA surged more than 4% in early trade after the chipmaker reported blockbuster fourth quarter and full year results, beating revenue expectations on strong AI demand. The company posted record revenue of USD 68.1 billion for the quarter ended January 25, 2026, marking a 20% rise from the previous quarter and a 73% jump year on year. For fiscal 2026, revenue climbed 65% to USD 215.9 billion. Quarterly GAAP gross margin stood at 75.0%, while non GAAP gross margin was 75.2%. GAAP earnings per diluted share came in at USD 1.76, with non GAAP earnings at USD 1.62. For the full fiscal year, GAAP EPS was USD 4.90 and non GAAP EPS was USD 4.77, reinforcing investor confidence in NVIDIA’s growth trajectory. Nvidia’s USD 100 Billion Investment Plan in OpenAI Has Stalled Amid Internal Doubts and Strategic Concerns: Report.

NVIDIA Shares Rise 4% on Strong Q4 Earnings

BREAKING: NVIDIA share price rises by over 4% after company beat revenue expectations — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 25, 2026

