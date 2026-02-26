Angel One share price (NSE: AngelOne) appeared to plunge nearly 90 percent in early trade on February 26 after the stock turned ex-split. On the NSE, Angel One Ltd (NSE: ANGELONE) was quoted at INR 246.20 at 9:35 am IST, down INR 2,243.70 or 90.11 percent. However, the sharp fall reflects a price adjustment following the 1:10 stock split and not an actual erosion of investor wealth. As per the corporate action, each equity share with a face value of INR 10 has been subdivided into 10 equity shares of INR 1 each. Investors holding the stock as of the record date, February 26, will receive nine additional shares for every one share held. While the share price adjusts proportionately, the overall investment value remains unchanged. The split is expected to enhance liquidity and improve retail participation. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 26, 2026: Tata Capital, Sanofi India and IRFC Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Angel One Share Price Today

