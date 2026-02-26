Waaree Energies share price (NSE: WAAREEENER) traded higher in early deals on February 26. The stock was quoted at INR 2,725.20 on the NSE at 9:48 am IST, up INR 17.20 or 0.64 percent. The mild gain comes amid investor focus on developments related to US trade policy on solar imports. The company clarified that the proposed 126 percent duty on solar imports to the United States remains subject to regulatory proceedings. Waaree Energies further stated that its existing manufacturing capacity in the US is expected to support ongoing commitments, reducing potential business impact. The clarification appears to have reassured investors, as the company continues to strengthen its global footprint. Market participants will closely track further updates on US regulations and their implications for India based solar exporters. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 26, 2026: Tata Capital, Sanofi India and IRFC Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Waaree Energies Share Price Today

