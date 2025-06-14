Jammu, Jun 14 (PTI) The Divisional Commissioner of Jammu has directed officials to complete all ongoing works at the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas by June 20, ahead of the commencement of the annual Amarnath Yatra, an official said on Saturday.

Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Bhim Sen Tuti visited the Yatri Niwas, which serves as the base camp for pilgrims heading to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, and reviewed preparations for the yatra.

The 38-day pilgrimage is set to begin on July 3 via the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The first batch of pilgrims will leave from Jammu on July 2.

An official spokesperson said the two officers assessed the pace and quality of ongoing works and chaired a meeting with concerned departments to review arrangements for the pilgrims' stay, civic amenities, and overall security.

Kumar asked for timely completion of tasks including the setting up of a control room with staff from all line departments, while the IGP stressed the importance of pilgrims travelling in official convoys and adhering to designated cut-off timings.

The Fire and Emergency Services Department was instructed to conduct fire drills and install fire extinguishers and CCTV cameras, especially around langar (community kitchen) sites.

The Health Department was directed to ensure availability of medicines, medical equipment, ambulances, and staff at the base camp and other key points.

The Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department was asked to complete sentry posts recommended by CRPF and install langar sheds and german hangars.

Commissioner of Jammu Municipal Corporation Devansh Yadav was told to deploy sanitation staff, install adequate toilets, and start desiltation of the nearby canal, the spokesperson added.

