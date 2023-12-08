Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 8 (ANI): Security forces arrested three terror suspects and recovered unaccounted-for cash form them in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Friday.

"In a successful joint anti-insurgency operation, security forces in Mahore Tehsil have arrested three terror suspects and recovered unaccounted cash in a successful operation aimed at breaking the terror nexus in the district," the official said.

The arrest took place when a joint team of the army and police intercepted an SUV en route to Mahore town based on specific intelligence.

The operation followed the December 6 arrest of two overground workers in Budhal.

The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested, and undisclosed cash was seized from them.

"The unaccounted cash would probably have been used for funding of terror activities which have recently been impacted by the elimination of foreign terrorists by the security forces of the district," it added. (ANI)

