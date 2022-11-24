Sapphire in display at the India International Trade Fair (Source: Department of Information and Public Relations J-K)

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): An innovative idea of the Mining department in organizing a unique display of Jammu Sapphire from Padder mines of Kishtwar, this year, has become a star attraction for the visitors thronging to the Jammu and Kashmir Pavilion in the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The Secretary of Mining, Amit Sharma, conceptualize the idea of displaying Jammu Sapphire, a precious gem of world-class quality, at IITF this year wherein the public has been visiting in huge numbers every day, a press statement by the information and public relations of the Jammu and Kashmir administration stated.

As per the statement, the Jammu and Kashmir Minerals Corporation, led by Managing Director, Vikram K Gupta, took the initiative to install a stall in the J-K Pavilion with a live display of originally extracted Jammu Sapphire stones and it has become a centre of attraction for the visitors.

Notably, yesterday, during the celebration of J-K Day, Chief Secretary, Dr Arun K Mehta, alongwith other Heads of various Departments and dignitaries visited this Sapphire stall and appreciated this innovative effort of the Mining department.

As per the press statement, Chief Secretary, Dr Arun K Mehta after visiting the stall stated that all efforts should be made to polish and add value to the sapphire stones inside J-K so that J-K Minerals Limited (JKML) can fetch the maximum value of available gems during the upcoming auction.

Meanwhile, the stall was formally visited by the Mining Secretary yesterday, wherein he interacted with the visitors who appreciated the live display of Sapphire.

The press statement also mentioned that the LED-based screen display of the live extraction of the rare gem Sapphire of Padder hills is helping immensely to market and brand the Jammu Sapphire, during the ongoing IITF in a big way.

The J-K Minerals Corporation also offered to help genuine buyers, to have a detailed look at the extracted sapphire stones, once the IITF gets over after due verification.

"Besides, efforts are being made towards GI tagging this precious gem of the Jammu division soon", the press statement added.

Secretary of Mining, Amit Sharma further disclosed that as per the broader vision of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, "soon MECL shall begin a detailed scientific exploration of Padder Mines on the directions of the Union Ministry of Mines so that proper assessment of the quality and quantity of Sapphire mines can be done in J-K".

The fair started on November 14 and will conclude on November 27. (ANI)

