Jammu, Apr 17 (PTI) The University of Jammu will hold a one-day summit on Wednesday on peace-building and reconciliation to provide a platform to the youth to express their views and ideas on G20 priorities in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The 'Youth 20 Consultation Summit' will be inaugurated by Union minister Jitendra Singh and J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, they said.

"Under the framework of G20 Presidency, the department of youth affairs is organising Youth 20 Summit-2023. The Youth 20 is one of the official engagement groups of the G20," Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, Prof Umesh Rai said on Monday.

He said India assumed the Presidency of G20 on December 1, 2022 for a period of one year till November 30, 2023.

India's theme for its presidency is enshrined in its cultural value system of “Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam”, Rai said.

He said the Youth20 engagement group is organising pan-India discussions to consult the youth of the country on ideas for a better tomorrow.

"The University of Jammu takes pride in being recognised as one of the 15 academic partners across India and is hosting the consultation on the theme of peace-building and reconciliation: ushering in an era of no war," the vice chancellor said.

The themes that will be deliberated upon by three panels having 18 international and national speakers include facilitating global consensus on conflict prevention and peace-building, regulating non-state actors through concerted efforts and empowering youth for their active role in peace-building, he said.

The summit will provide a platform for open discussions, presentations and interactive sessions that will focus on addressing the challenges faced by young people, he added.

Rai expressed hope that the Youth 20 Consultation will provide opportunities for collaboration and networking with other stakeholders and contribute to the development of young people.

“All relevant stakeholders are expected to take advantage of this opportunity to learn, network and engage with one another through active participation and make this a meaningful and exciting event," he said.

