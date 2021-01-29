Jaipur, Jan 28 (PTI) The annual Jan Sahitya Utsav organised by the Rajasthan Progressive Writers Association will begin on February 6.

Chief convenor of the festival Ish Madhu Talwar said this time the fest will be held virtually over eight days -- four Saturdays and Sundays of February -- and will have more than 50 sessions.

The inaugural session will be on "our time and writing challenges".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)