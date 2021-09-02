New Delhi, September 2: A Delhi court on Thursday decided to send Bhupinder Tomar alias Pinky Chaudhary, president of Hindu Rakshak Dal, to judicial custody till September 17 in connection with alleged inflammatory sloganeering at Jantar Mantar.

Earlier on Wednesday, the court had granted one-day police remand in the matter. Chaudhary was today produced through video conferencing before the court.

Metropolitan magistrate Prayank Nayak on Thursday allowed the application of the investigation officer seeking 14 days judicial custody. The court also noted that "No mistreatment has been reported by the accused. Considering the seriousness of the allegations, the application is allowed. The accused person is remanded to JC for 14 days."

Chaudhary surrendered before Delhi Police on Tuesday. He was represented by Advocate Sanket Katara in the matter. The Delhi High Court had earlier refused to grant any interim protection to Chaudhary.

Earlier the trial court had rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Chaudhary in the case relating to alleged inflammatory sloganeering at Jantar Mantar.

The Trial Court while dismissing the anticipatory bail plea of Chaudhary, said, "We are not a Taliban state. Rule of law is the sacrosanct governing principle in our plural and multi-cultural society. While the whole of India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, there are some minds still chained with intolerant and self-centric, beliefs."

The trial court had observed that the complicity of accused Pinky Chaudhary in the case was prima facie apparent from the material placed before it; accusations are serious and the offence alleged is severe in nature. The Court said, "...History is not immune where such incidents have flared communal tensions leading to riots and causing loss to life and property of the general public."

The Court noted that investigation in the case is in the initial stage and some of the accused are absconding and evading the process of law.

Delhi Police on August 10 had arrested six people- Ashwani Upadhyay, Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vineet Bajpai, Preet Singh, Deepak Kumar in connection with inflammatory sloganeering near Jantar Mantar recently. On August 11, advocate Ashwani Upadhyay was released on bail.

