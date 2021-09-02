The JioPhone Next 4G smartphone was unveiled at the RIL AGM 2021 in June 2021. During the AGM, Mukesh Ambani had announced that the smartphone will be made available for sale on September 10, 2021, on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi. However, the price of the handset is kept under wraps. As the sale date is fast approaching, several reports hint at the prices of Jio's most affordable smartphone. JioPhone Next: What We Know So Far.

According to a report from 91 Mobiles, Jio plans to sell 50 million units of JioPhone Next in the next 6 months. To achieve this, the company has partnered with SBI, IDFC First Assure, DMI Finance and Piramal Capital. The upcoming JioPhone Next reportedly will come in two variants - Basic and Advanced.

JioPhone Next (Photo Credits: Reliance Jio)

The former is likely to be priced at Rs 5,000 whereas the latter could cost Rs 7,000. In addition to this, customers purchasing the smartphone will not have to pay the full amount, instead, they can pay 10 percent of the handset's price and the remaining amount can be paid via EMI.

JioPhone Next (Photo Credits: Reliance Jio)

This means that the customers will be able to get their hands on the JioPhone Next Advanced model at just Rs 700 whereas the basic variant could be purchased at Rs 500. Moreover, Reliance Jio has also inked credit card support deals worth Rs 2,500 crores with four major NBFCs (non-banking finance companies).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2021 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).