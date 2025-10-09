Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 9 (ANI): On the first day of the inaugural Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, which commenced in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan, held a one-to-one meeting with the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted that Japan has been a partner since the very first edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, expressed joy that Japan's participation in this Regional Conference has further reinforced the strong ties between Gujarat and Japan.

The Ambassador of Japan also expressed gratitude to the Government of Gujarat for the support extended to Japanese industries operating in the state.

In this one-to-one meeting with the Chief Minister, he particularly appreciated mutual cooperation for semiconductor, automotive, cutting-edge technology and renewable energy, as well as the Japan-Gujarat People to People Connect.

Chief Minister also expressed his appreciation that Japanese companies are drawn to Gujarat by the semiconductor ecosystem and are moving forward to establish their plants, while reiterating the state's commitment to extend further support.

During the meeting, the Ambassador of Japan discussed the development of essential social infrastructure in Dholera to facilitate industries, including the semiconductor sector.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that hospitals, schools, logistics and infrastructure, as well as power projects, will be completed by June 2026.

The Ambassador of Japan emphasised Japan's contribution, through JICA, in establishing training programs under the Gujarat Semiconductor Mission to ensure a skilled workforce for Gujarat's semiconductor sector.

Chief Minister also stated that Gujarat has initiated similar skill development programs for other industries, including through institutions such as PDEU.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the state government has streamlined the land allocation process to support Japanese industries in establishing their operations.

Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister M.K. Das, Principal Secretary of Industries and Mines Mamta Verma, and Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Avantika Singh and others joined the meeting. (ANI)

