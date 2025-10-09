Was Kanpur Blast Carried Out by Khalistan Zindabad Force? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim After Firecrackers in Scooter Exploded Near Markaz Masjid

Kanpur, October 9: Did Khalistan Zindabad Force cause the explosion near Markaz Masjid in Mishri Bazaar, Kanpur? A post circulating on X by the handle 'MeraaHindustan’ claims that the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) has taken responsibility for the blast, which reportedly involved two parked scooters and injured eight people. The post, captioned "Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) claims responsibility for the explosion near Markaz Masjid, Mishri Bazaar, Kanpur, where two parked scooters detonated, injuring 8 people", has attracted hundreds of views since being posted on October 8.

Another social media post emphasised the alleged KZF involvement, suggesting that the blast was a targeted attack, while also attempting to associate the incident with communal tension. These claims quickly spread across X and other platforms, prompting concern among residents and netizens alike. Were 7 Army Personnel Martyred and 8 Others Injured in Rajouri Encounter? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim Going Viral.

Fact Check: Illegal Firecracker Storage Behind Kanpur Explosion, Not Khalistan Zindabad Force

However, the Fact Check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) confirms that these claims are false. According to Kanpur Police, the explosion on the night of October 8, 2025, involved two scooters parked in front of a toy shop on Meston Road under the jurisdiction of Moolganj Police Station. Eight individuals were injured, with four critically referred to Lucknow, while the remaining received treatment locally. Investigations revealed that the incident was caused by the illegal storage of firecrackers near the shop, and a nearby warehouse was found to contain high-explosive materials used in firecracker manufacturing. Did PM Modi Government Ban ‘Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide’ in Cough Syrups Amid Series of Child Deaths? PIB Fact Check Debunks Misleading Instagram Video.

Kanpur Blast Caused by Firecracker Storage, No Khalistan Force Involvement, Confirms PIB

A X handle, 'MeraaHindustan', is falsely claiming that the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) has taken responsibility for the explosion near Markaz Masjid in Mishri Bazaar, Kanpur#PIBFactCheck: ➡️The explosion was caused by illegal firecracker storage and has no connection with… pic.twitter.com/B4FbxoBh5W — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 9, 2025

Kanpur Police Confirm Firecracker Storage Caused Scooter Explosion

दिनांक 08.10.2025 को थाना मूलगंज क्षेत्रान्तर्गत विस्फोट संबंधी घटना एवं कार्यवाही विवरण.. दिनांक 08.10.2025 की रात्रि लगभग 19:15 बजे थाना मूलगंज क्षेत्रान्तर्गत मेस्टन रोड स्थित मिश्री बाजार में एक खिलौने की दुकान के सामने दो स्कूटी में ब्लास्ट की घटना हुई। घटना में लगभग आठ… pic.twitter.com/gT02S3Yiol — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) October 9, 2025

Further, PIB Fact Check clarifies that there is no evidence linking the incident to any terrorist activity or the Khalistan Zindabad Force. Legal action has been initiated against 12 individuals involved in storing firecrackers without a license. Two scooters were recovered, one stolen and one belonging to a critical patient. Police personnel were held accountable for negligence, with five suspended and an ACP removed. Citizens are advised to remain cautious of dubious social media accounts spreading misinformation to incite panic or communal tension.

