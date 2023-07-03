Hamirpur, Jul 3 (PTI) Jaundice cases in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Monday increased to 95 as the disease spread to 17 villages of seven gram panchayats adjacent to Hamirpur town, health officials here said.

The number of people suffering from jaundice has increased to 95 and nine of the 10 patients who were hospitalised have been discharged, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Hamirpur Dr R K Agnihotri.

Also Read | Maharashtra Politics: Don't Know Who Will Emerge As Ajit Pawar in Karnataka, Says JDS Leader HD Kumaraswamy (Watch Video).

According to health officials, 35 patients are in serious condition.

The first case of jaundice was reported on June 26 and since then it is on the rise, they said.

Also Read | India's Fuel Demand in 2023-24 To Grow by Mid-Single-Digit Percentage After 10% Rise Last Year, Says Fitch Ratings.

District Health Officer Dr Sanjay Jagota said coliform bacteria were found in water samples of the Karada drinking water scheme of Sarahkad area and the water is not safe for drinking.

Coliform bacteria found in the Karada drinking water scheme is causing jaundice, the health officials said, adding six teams of the department are screening patients in jaundice-affected areas.

Sarahkad panchayat pradhan Poonam said awareness is being created about the symptoms and prevention of the disease.

Water is being supplied to the seven panchayats from this drinking scheme and the district administration has issued instructions to start a gas chlorination system in the Karara drinking water supply scheme in 15 days, she said.

The officials of Jal Shakti Department Hamirpur are continuously taking water samples of drinking water schemes, the health officials said.

In January, over 1,000 people in 50 villages of the Nadaun subdivision of Hamirpur suffered from diarrhoea following the outbreak of water-borne diseases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)