Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 28 (ANI): A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist was arrested along with grenades from the Tral area of Pulwama district on Sunday.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the arrested person identified as Muzamil Qadir Bhat, a resident of Larow Jageer area of Tral.

He is an overground worker (OGW) of the JeM.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

