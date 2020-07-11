Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 11 (ANI): As face masks have been made mandatory across the country after the coronavirus outbreak, a jewellery shop in Surat came up with an idea of selling diamond-studded masks ranging between 1.5 lakhs to 4 lakhs.

Dipak Choksi, owner of the jewellery shop said that he got the idea after a customer who had a wedding at his home came to our shop and demanded unique masks for bride and groom.

"As lockdown was lifted, a customer who had a wedding at his home came to our shop and demanded unique masks for bride & groom. So, we assigned our designers to create masks which the customer later bought. After this, we made a wide range of these masks as people will require them in coming days. Pure diamond and American diamond have been used with gold to make these masks," Choksi told ANI.

"Yellow gold has been used in the mask along with American diamond and it costs 1.5 lakh. Another mask which is made with white gold and real diamond and it costs 4 lakh rupees," he added.

The shop owner said that the cloth material of these masks is in accordance with the guideline of the government.

He said diamond and gold from these masks can be taken out as per the wish of customers and used it for making other jewellery items.

A customer, Devanshi at the jewellery shop said: "I came to the shop to buy jewellery as there is a marriage in the family. Then I saw diamond masks which look more attractive to me than jewellery. So, I decided to buy it as per my matching dress."

Recently, a man named Shankar Kurade in Pune has got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 lakhs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

