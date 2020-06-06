India News | Jhandewalan Temple Gears Up to Reopen on June 8 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Preparations are in full swing at Jhandewalan Temple as places of worship across India gear to re-open on June 8.

Ravindra Goel, a trustee of the temple said that people with high temperature will not be allowed in the temple as a precautionary measure to combat COVID-19.

"Thermal screening of all devotees will be done twice at two different spots, those with high temperature won't be allowed," Goel told ANI.

He said that in order to implement social distancing in the temple premises, marking has been done and bells have been covered.

"Markings made for social distancing. Bells covered. No offering of prasad/garlands are allowed. Devotees will come in two queues and have two separate exits. At exit, they'll be given pouched prasad of rock sugar (mishri). Sprinkling of 'ganga jal'/applying of 'tilak' won't be done," added Goel.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday issued standard operating procedures on preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus at religious places.Religious places in the country are allowed to open from June 8. (ANI)

