Ramgarh, Apr 18 (PTI) At least five persons, including two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans, died in two separate road accidents in Jharkhand's Ramgarh, police said on Tuesday.

The two CISF personnel, posted in NTPC-JV Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (PVUNL) in Patratu, were run over by a vehicle on Monday night, they said.

The deceased CISF constables have been identified as Dharampal (30) and Arvind M of the same age.

In another road accident, three passengers including a woman died and 10 others were injured when the bus in which they were travelling collided with a trailer parked on a stretch of NH-33 near Murpa village, police said.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, they said.

