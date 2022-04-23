Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], April 23 (ANI): Two days after the sudden collapse of a road in the temporarily closed mines area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) here, Jharkhand BJP has demanded a CBI probe against alleged illegal mining in the state.

Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash claimed that such incidents have become very frequent during the current regime in the state.

"Illegal mining especially in coalfield areas is going on since the time Hemant Soren government came into power. Apart from financial loss to the country, many lives have been lost due to this illegal mining. This is a big source of illegal wealth accumulation by the chief minister. Illegal trade of 650 trucks per day is done from this state," he said.

He further added, "Casualty happens regularly, but the real picture or the number of casualties doesn't come out because the administration hides the facts. People are crying in these areas. This is why I demand CBI enquiry or by a sitting judge."

Recently, political discourse has heated in the state after the Election Commission of India (ECI) wrote to the chief secretary of the Jharkhand and sought the authentication of documents on the allegation of BJP leaders that the chief minister Soren has allotted a mining lease to himself while being the department minister and CM.

The state BJP chief took a jibe at this and said, "The chief minister got allotted the mining lease on his name, completely misusing the constitutional position he holds. This amount the matter under the office of profit provisions. There has been no Chief Minister in the history of the country who has taken lease in his name. If any moral values are left with him, he should immediately resign or will have to face the legal consequences."

Reportedly, the accident took place on Thursday when a coal mine collapsed during illegal mining here leaving many persons trapped in it. However, the number of trapped has not been confirmed yet. (ANI)

