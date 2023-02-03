Ramgarh, Feb 3 (PTI) Police cases were filed against owners of 40 brick kilns in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district for allegedly violating mining and pollution norms, an official said on Friday.

The cases were registered on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Madhavi Mishra, he said.

"The district mining department has taken stringent action against brick kilns running without consent to operate (CTO) and violating mining as well as pollution control norms. It lodged FIRs against as many as 40 brick kiln owners with the Ramgarh police station," District Mining Officer Nitesh Kumar Gupra said.

These brick kilns were operating without no objection certificates (NOCs) for mining as well as pollution control, causing revenue loss to the exchequer, he said.

Around 300 brick kilns were operating in the district.

