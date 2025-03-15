Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 15 (ANI): Several vehicles were torched after clashes broke out between two communities during the Holi celebration in Jharkhand's Giridih area on Friday, officials said.

Authorities have assured that the situation is now under control, and an investigation is ongoing to identify those involved.

The incident occurred when a Holi procession was passing through a particular street near the Ghodthambha Chowk. An altercation occurred between two communities, which led to chaos, which lasted for around an hour.

Upon receiving information about the disturbances, officials from the district headquarters arrived at the location, which helped in dispersing the miscreants.

On Friday, Dr Bimal, SP on the situation, said no major injuries were reported in the incident, but efforts are underway to identify the accused and strong action will be taken against them.

"An incident of clash between two communities has come to light in Ghorthamba OP constituency during Holi celebrations. We are in the process of identifying the people involved. Strict action will be taken against them. The situation is currently under control, and no major injuries have been reported...some vehicles were also set on fire," the official said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Development Commissioner Smita Kumari said some "anti-social" elements tried to disturb the law and order, but the situation is under control now.

"During the Holi celebrations, some anti-social elements tried to disturb law and order, but now the situation is under control. As per the information we have received, some anti-social elements set a few vehicles on fire. The investigation is being done to determine the cause of the incident," she said.

Security personnel have been deployed to manage the situation. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

