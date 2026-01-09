New Delhi, January 9: The Ministry of Defence has officially commenced the sale of tickets for the 77th Republic Day Parade and the Beating Retreat ceremony. Starting January 5, 2026, citizens can secure their seats for the national celebrations held at Kartavya Path and Vijay Chowk. Tickets are being made available through the centralised "Aamantran" portal at aamantran.mod.gov.in and at designated physical counters across the capital, with sales scheduled to continue until January 14, 2026, or until daily quotas are exhausted.

How To Book Tickets for the Republic Day Parade 2026

The primary method for securing tickets is through the official Ministry of Defence website, aamantran.mod.gov.in. The portal opens for bookings at 9:00 AM daily. Due to high demand, the daily ticket quota is often reached within hours. To book online, users must register with a mobile number and complete an OTP-based login. Republic Day 2026: From Emmanuel Macron to Jair Bolsonaro and Cyril Ramaphosa, List of All Chief Guests Who Attended R-Day Parade in the Last Decade.

During the process, applicants are required to upload a valid government-issued photo ID. Once the payment is successful, an e-ticket is generated, which must be carried along with the original ID for entry on the day of the event.

Offline Counter Locations and Timings To Book Tickets

For those unable to access the online portal, the government has set up six physical ticket counters in New Delhi. These counters operate from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Authorised Offline Locations:

Sena Bhawan: Near Gate No. 5 (Inside boundary wall)

Shastri Bhawan: Near Gate No. 3 (Inside boundary wall)

Jantar Mantar: Main Gate (Inside boundary wall)

Parliament House: Reception area

Rajiv Chowk Metro Station: D Block, near Gates No. 3 and 4

Kashmere Gate Metro Station: Concourse level, near Gate No. 8 India Republic Day 2026.

Republic Day Parade 2026 Ticket Categories and Pricing

The Ministry has maintained a tiered pricing structure to ensure accessibility for the general public. Tickets are available for three distinct events:

Event Date Ticket Price Republic Day Parade January 26 INR 20 and INR 100 Beating Retreat (Full Dress Rehearsal) January 28 INR 20 Beating Retreat Ceremony January 29 INR 100

Important Security and Entry Guidelines for Republic Day Parade 2026

Security at Kartavya Path is extremely stringent. All attendees must carry the original photo identity card used during the ticket booking process. Accepted IDs include Aadhaar cards, Voter IDs, Driving Licenses, PAN cards, or Passports. Spectators are advised to arrive at the venue at least two hours before the scheduled start time to clear security checkpoints. Electronic items, including cameras and power banks, are generally prohibited. Given the cold weather conditions typically expected in late January, the Ministry also recommends that visitors dress in warm layers.

