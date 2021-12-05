New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister's Office on Saturday directed the police to lodge an FIR against the fake tweet announcing COVID-19 lockdown in the state and said that no such decision has been taken by the government.

Taking to Twitter, the CMO said, "This screenshot of Hon'ble CM Hemant Soren's Twitter account in circulation is a fake post. It is REITERATED that no such decision on COVID-19 Lockdown has been taken by the State Government. Jharkhand Police is instructed to file FIR, identify the miscreants and take action."

As per the fake tweet, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced a lockdown from December 6 to January 1 in view of the coronavirus variant of concern, omicron. (ANI)

