Ranchi, Jul 19 (PTI) Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh on Saturday said the party has initiated a process to set up committees at the panchayat level.

He said block-level committees have already been set up.

"There will be 12 members in a panchayat committee, comprising president, two vice presidents and nine general secretaries," Kamlesh said, addressing the party's 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan' (organisation rejuvenation campaign) and training programme here.

Kamlesh said mandal committees will also be set up once the exercise of constituting panchayat committees is completed, as the president of the panchayat committee will be a member of the mandal committee.

The event was attended by block presidents, block observers and mandal presidents of Ranchi and Khunti districts, besides senior party leaders and state ministers. The party's appointment letters were also handed over to the newly appointed mandal presidents on the occasion.

"The block presidents, observers and mandal presidents will visit villages and speak to the people and elected members of panchayat committees to know about the issues. Constituting a panchayat committee is a tough task, as we have to find persons who are fully devoted to the Congress," he said.

The Congress state president said that the party has been making efforts to implement the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, or PESA Act, in Jharkhand at the earliest.

"We held a workshop on PESA in Ranchi. A model PESA law will be implemented," he added.

Kamlesh said that the party is also fighting for the inclusion of Sarna religious code in the upcoming Census.

