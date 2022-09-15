Ranchi, Sep 14 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Wednesday gave its nod to a slew of proposals including approval for providing about 150 acres of land in Ranchi for Azim Premji University entailing a likely investment of about Rs 3,000 crore.

The private university, to be developed by Azim Premji Foundation, envisages providing international-level education in Jharkhand.

"The Cabinet gave its approval for a proposal to provide about 120 to 150-acre land to Azeem Premji University at Itki on a 99-year lease. About Rs 3,000 crore investment is expected from it," Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said after the meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The cabinet which cleared over 40 proposals in a marathon meeting his evening also approved new recruitment and honorarium guidelines for the Anganwadi workers of the state, which will benefit over 70,000 workers.

As per the new guidelines, the honorarium has been enhanced by about 50 per cent, the retirement age raised to 62 years, provision of a provident fund introduced. The family members of Anganwadi workers will be also now eligible for jobs on compassionate grounds, Dabel said.

Keeping in view the low rainfall and low crop cover in the state, the cabinet gave its nod to make available seeds to farmers for rabi crops on a 90 per cent subsidy.

It also nominated PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) for implementing the National Education Policy, 2020, in the state. For this, a Project Management Unit (PMU) will be formed comprising three experts.

To promote manufacturing of electric vehicles in the state, the cabinet approved the Jharkhand Electric Vehicle Policy with various financial and non-financial incentives and exemptions in road taxes, mostly on made-in-Jharkhand electric vehicles.

