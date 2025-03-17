Ranchi, Mar 17 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed against former ministers of the Raghubar Das government, seeking an inquiry into their assets acquired while in power.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao and Justice Deepak Roshan was hearing a PIL seeking a probe into the assets of former ministers Amar Kumar Bauri, Neeraj Yadav, Neelkanth Singh, Louis Marandi and Randhir Singh.
All the five ministers held office during the earlier Raghubar Das-led BJP regime in Jharkhand.
In the 2020 plea, the petitioner had sought an inquiry by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) into the assets of the erstwhile ministers.
The Hemant Soren-led government, after coming to power, had given its assent for a probe to be conducted by the ACB.
The bureau had conducted an investigation, and registered a preliminary inquiry case in the matter.
The ministers were also served notices by the ACB.
