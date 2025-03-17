Nagpur, Mar 17 (PTI) Tension gripped central Nagpur on Monday when stones were hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of the Muslim community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, leaving two persons injured, officials said.

Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob in Chitnis Park and Mahal areas. Violence also reportedly spread to Kotwali and Ganeshpeth in the late afternoon, officials said.

The trouble began late afternoon shortly after Bajrang Dal members demonstrated near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Mahal area.

According to police, rumours spread that Quran was burnt during the agitation. Videos of the Bajrang Dal demonstration quickly went viral on social media, leading to outrage among members of the Muslim community.

A complaint was lodged at Ganeshpeth police station in the evening alleging the burning of the holy book.

Following the complaint, a large number of Muslim community members started gathering in various parts of the city, including Mahal, Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, and Chitanvis Park, police said.

Sensing trouble, police intensified patrolling and summoned additional security forces to maintain law and order.

An official said stones were thrown at police personnel in Chitnis Park and Mahal areas, following which police fired tear gas shells.

An official said there are reports of violence in other areas as well.

Bajrang Dal office-bearers, however, refuted the allegations and claimed that they had only burned an effigy of Aurangzeb as part of their demonstration.

A senior police official confirmed that security had been tightened in sensitive areas, with Quick Response Teams (QRT), Riot Control Police, and the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) being deployed. Additional police personnel from various stations were also summoned.

