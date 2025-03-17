Mumbai, March 17: The 8th Pay Commission is set to introduce substantial changes to the salary structure of government employees and pensioners. To shape its framework, the government has invited input on the Terms of Reference (ToR) from key stakeholders, including the Finance Minister, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Department of Personnel & Training, and state governments.

The 8th Pay Commission's recommendations are anticipated to benefit around 36.57 lakh central government civilian employees (as of March 1, 2025) and 33.91 lakh pensioners and family pensioners (as of December 31, 2024). Defence personnel and pensioners will also be covered under the proposed revisions. However, the full impact of the commission’s proposals will only be clear once they are finalized and approved by the government. 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employee To Get Minimum 5 Promotion During Their Service Period? Check Latest Update.

The Prime Minister approved the formation of the 8th Central Pay Commission in January, assigning it the responsibility of reviewing salaries, allowances, and pensions of central government employees and pensioners. The commission will analyze economic factors like inflation and growth before making its recommendations. Typically constituted every ten years, its proposals are expected to be implemented by 2026. 8th Pay Commission: How Much Salary Hike Can Central Government Employees Expect? All You Need To Know.

The 8th Pay Commission's recommendations will cover key areas such as salary revisions, pensions, allowances, and benefits, impacting a broad range of beneficiaries. Around 65 lakh pensioners across the country are expected to benefit from the revised pay structure. Additionally, nearly 4 lakh government employees in Delhi will see salary hikes. The revisions will also apply to 50 lakh central government employees, including those working in various ministries, departments, and central public sector undertakings (PSUs). Defence personnel from the army, navy, and air force will also receive enhanced pay and benefits under the new system.

