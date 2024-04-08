Ranchi, Apr 8 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday refused to entertain the state government's plea to challenge an earlier order of a single judge directing it to notify dates for holding municipal elections in the state.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Navneet Kumar was hearing an appeal against an earlier order of Justice Ananda Sen, directing the state to hold civic elections and notify the dates of polls within three weeks.

The last civic elections were conducted in April 2018 and the term of the councilors lapsed in 2023.

Justice Sen had passed the order on January 4, after hearing a writ petition filed by former ward councilors – Roshni Khalko, Vinod Singh, Sunil Yadav and Arun Jha – over delay in conducting the municipal elections.

Aggrieved by the order of the single judge, the state government appealed before the division bench, which refused to intervene with the earlier order.

