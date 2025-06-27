Jamshedpur, Jun 27 (PTI) Jharkhand's Shambhavi Jayaswaal, who emerged national topper in the Class 10 Indian School Certificate Examinations, scoring 100 per cent marks in aggregate, was on Friday felicitated by state Education Minister Ramdas Soren during a function here.

Soren handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to Shambhavi and wished her luck for the future.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash Probe: Parliamentary Committee To Grill Boeing and Air India Executives, DGCA Officials; Sources Say 'Multiple Shortcomings' Matter of Concern.

He said Chief Minister Hemant Soren has issued instructions to felicitate outstanding performers in the education and health sectors, and Sambhavi's felicitation was a part of the initiative.

The state government will extend help to all meritorious students of the state, he added.

Also Read | Did 21-Year-Old Muslim Man Marry His 65-Year-Old Grandmother After Grandfather's Death in Haryana? Fake News Along With Image From Old Scripted Video Goes Viral, Here's a Fact Check.

Shambhavi expressed delight at being felicitated and thanked her parents, teachers and school management for her success.

The daughter of doctor parents Abhishek Jaiswal and Ojasvi Shankar, Shambhavi had earlier said that she wants to pursue engineering in computer science from IIT-Bombay.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)