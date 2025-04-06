Giridih (Jharkhand) [India], April 6 (ANI): The Jharkhand Police have intensified security measures in Giridih ahead of Ram Navami celebrations, focusing on ensuring peaceful processions and festivities.

Giridih Superintendent of Police (SP) Bimal Kumar said that more than 700 processions would take place in the districts, further stating that watchtowers were put in different places.

Speaking to ANI, the SP said, "We have watch towers at different places. Things are going well in the district. More than 700 processions will take place in the district, and their frequency will increase after 12 PM. We are also doing drone surveillance. Proper barricades are in place."

This comes after recent communal tensions in Giridih, where violence erupted, leading to clashes.

Several vehicles in Giridih were torched after clashes broke out between two communities on the occasion of Holi late on Friday, as per the officials.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings on Ram Navami, highlighting the significance of the occasion and saying that the festival conveys the message of righteousness, justice, and duty consciousness.

President Murmu said that Lord Rama presented the highest ideals of sacrifice, commitment, harmony, and valor for humankind.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all countrymen on the holy festival of Ram Navami. This festival conveys the message of righteousness, justice, and duty-consciousness," Murmu wrote on X.

"Maryada Purushottam Shri Rama presented the highest ideals of sacrifice, commitment, harmony, and valor for humankind. His concept of good governance, known as Ram Rajya, is considered ideal. My good wishes are that on this auspicious occasion, all countrymen resolve to work unitedly for the construction of a developed India," she added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has also extended greetings of Ram Navami and wished for fresh enthusiasm in the lives of countrymen.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami. May this holy and sacred occasion of Lord Shri Ram's birth festival bring new consciousness and fresh enthusiasm into all your lives and continuously provide new energy to the resolve of a strong, prosperous, and capable India. Jai Shri Ram!"

Ram Navami is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and prasad. (ANI)

