Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 7 (ANI): Jharkhand reported 3,704 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday.

As many as 435 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. However, the new fatalities pushed the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 5,153.

A total of 62069 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, with this the total tests conducted in the state mounted to 1,83,17,296.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government on Tuesday mandated the COVID test at Ranchi airport for passengers coming to the state.

As per the Airport authorities, this test will be free of cost.

If a traveller is carrying a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test report (not more than 72 hours old) or a certificate showing his/her 'fully vaccinated' status, then they will be exempted from the test. (ANI)

