Ranchi, Nov 3 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,02,490 on Tuesday as 403 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 886, a health official said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 122, followed by Dhanbad (50) and East Singhbhum (40), he said.

One person succumbed to the infection in Ranchi district, the official said.

Jharkhand now has 5,119 active coronavirus cases, while 96,485 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

The state has tested 29,510 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

