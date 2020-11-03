Counting for the Rajasthan Municipal Corporation Elections 2020 began on the morning of Tuesday, November 3. The Rajasthan Urban Local Body Poll results will be declared today. Voting was held in two phases for six municipal corporations in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota in two phases. Readers can check the results and winners' list of the elections for these Municipal Corporations on the Rajasthan state election commission website sec.rajasthan.gov.in.

In Phase 1, voting was held for Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North and Kota North Municipal Corporations on October 29. In Phase 2, voting was held for Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur South and Kota South Municipal Corporations on November 1. Rajasthan Municipal Elections 2020 Results Live News Updates: Counting of Votes For Jaipur, Jodhpur And Kota Urban Local Bodies.

Here is how you can check the winners' list on the Rajasthan State Election Commission website

Step 1: Go to sec.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Winners & Runner-ups' under the header 'General Municipal Election Statistical Reports'.

Step 3: Click on Oct-Nov 2020 in the 'Sort by duration' dropdown.

Step 4: Click on Jaipur/Jodpur/Kota in the district field.

Step 5: Click on the respective ULB.

Step 6: Click on the respective Ward number.

The names of winners will appear underneath the above-mentioned fields once the results are declared.

Meanwhile, the schedule for the election of the corporation Mayor will be announced on November 4. The voting for Mayor Election 2020 will be held on November 10 and counting of votes will be held on the same day. Stay with LatestLY on all updates on the Rajasthan local polls.

