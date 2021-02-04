Ranchi, Feb 4 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,18,839 as 46 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Thursday.

The death toll rose to 1,077 after two persons from Dhanbad and Ranchi succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 20, followed by East Singhbhum at eight and Dhanbad, Bokaro and Gumla at three each.

Meanwhile, a 52-year-old man died on Tuesday 36 hours after receiving COVID vaccine in the state, the official said, adding that a preliminary inquiry by a four-member committee of the health department suggested that his death was due to a cardiac arrest.

A medical board has been investigating the death of Mannu Pahan, Dr Ajit Prasad, the nodal officer of the vaccination programme, said.

"Pahan was administered the Covishield vaccine at his workplace Medanta Hospital here on February 1 and he died on Tuesday night. It is not yet confirmed whether his death is linked to vaccination," he said.

A total of 67,333 people have been vaccinated in the state and 242 cases of adverse event following immunisation reported so far, the official said.

"We have set a target to vaccinate 1,28,558 people, and the coverage ratio is at 52 per cent," he said.

Jharkhand now has 453 active cases, while 1,17,309 people have been cured of the disease so far.

The state conducted 9,430 sample tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

