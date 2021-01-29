Ranchi, Jan 29 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,18,557 on Friday as 62 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,069, a health official said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 43, followed by East Singhbhum (seven) and Koderma and Gumla (two each), he said.

Two fresh fatalities were reported in Ranchi and one in Dhanbad, the official said.

The state now has 670 active cases, while 1,16,818 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

Jharkhand has tested 9,934 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

A total of 5,587 more health workers received COVID vaccines, he added.

